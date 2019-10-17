<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz could leave the club at the end of the season, manager Peter Bosz told Sport Bild, via the Mirror, on Wednesday.

“Of course I would like to keep him, just as I would have liked to keep Julian Brandt, for example,” Bosz said. “Kai is only 20 and still has room for improvement. I can help him there.

“But it is like this, at the end the player himself must feel when he is ready for the next step. Nobody can decide that for him.”

The midfielder lit the Bundesliga up last season, scoring 20 goals to attract the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Supporters on social media have been discussing the prospect of the Reds’ signing Havertz for a few months and it’s not difficult to understand why as it’s clear that he will become one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in a few short years.

Not only would the 20-year-old add goals to Liverpool’s midfield but being a left-footed player, it would add a little more balance to a side that only has two left-footed starters.

It would cost Fenway Sports Group an arm and a leg to sign him for Klopp but it would be a hugely ambitious and potentially rewarding move from the American Liverpool owners.