



Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, hopes former teammate Steven Gerrard will manage the club when the time is right.

Gerrard is enjoying great success as manager of Rangers in Scotland, having recently won the Scottish Premiership off bitter rivals Celtic.

Rangers are unbeaten in the league this term, winning 28 games and drawing five of their 33 league clashes so far.

But Carragher hopes Gerrard doesn’t rush into moving into the dugout at Anfield.

“I’d love to see him as Liverpool manager one day. I think everyone at the club would love that,” Carragher told the Sportsman.





“But we’d all want that when Stevie was fully equipped and fully ready because we’d want him to be successful, obviously.

“So, that’s not to say he shouldn’t be the next manager but I think management is all about timing and if Jurgen Klopp was leaving tomorrow and Stevie’s won the league, it would just feel like a natural progression.

“Now, Jurgen Klopp in two years time, maybe Celtic have come back at Rangers, and they didn’t win the league and then, even though Stevie is still the same manager, or probably an even better manager in two years time with more experience, it would be like ‘Yeah, but Celtic won the league didn’t they’ that’s just the way we think in football.”