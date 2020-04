Former Liverpool striker and manager Kenny Dalglish has been sent home from hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and will now continue his recovery in self-isolation.





Dalglish thanked NHS staff for their hard work after being discharged, writing in the Sunday Post: “People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”