Former Liverpool striker and manager Kenny Dalglish has been sent home from hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and will now continue his recovery in self-isolation.
Dalglish thanked NHS staff for their hard work after being discharged, writing in the Sunday Post: “People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care.
“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”
