Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Carlos Vinicius and are growing increasingly interested in signing the Benfica striker, according to reports in the Portuguese media.

Plans are already well underfoot for the summer transfer window at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp and Co plot for what we can all assume will be their Premier League title defence.

Reports in Monday’s papers claims Klopp could sanction the departure of Roberto Firmino for £75m after seemingly agreeing a deal to sign a £51m replacement.

But the biggest incoming this summer could be rising star Kai Havertz, with a report claiming that the 20-year-old has emerged as the No 1 target for the Reds this summer and that Liverpool were prepared to spend a club-record fee to land their man.

However, amid claims that Roberto Firmino could be allowed to move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich reportedly keen on a £75m swoop, it’s believed Klopp wants to bolster his squad with another attacking threat, most likely to come off the bench.





As such, the Reds are scouring Europe in a bid to find a suitable candidate and O Jogo [via Sport Witness] claims Liverpool have a rising interest in 6ft 3in striker Carlos Vinicius, who only joined the club last summer.

The 24-year-old caught the eye in front of watching Liverpool scouts at the weekend, scoring twice as his side suffered a 3-2 defeat to title rivals Porto – a match in which Manchester United scouts were also in attendance to take in a trio of potential targets.

That took the striker’s tally for the season to 13 goals in 19 appearances, justifying the €100m exit clause Benfica stuck in his contract when bringing him in in a €17m deal from Napoli last summer.

That form has seen the player tipped for a call-up to the Brazil national side, with the striker contracted to the reigning Portuguese champions until summer 2024.

In other Liverpool news, Klopp could free up some transfer funds by allowing one loan star to move on this summer in a potential £30million deal.