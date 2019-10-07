<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool are hopeful that Mohamed Salah’s injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.

The Reds forward was subject to a late tackle by Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury in the club’s 2-1 win over the Foxes at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah’s ankle was trapped underneath Choudhury who hacked down the Egyptian winger at full speed in the last minute of the match. The 27-year-old duly limped off the pitch at the final whistle with fears that he could be ruled out of upcoming matches after the international break.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised the Foxes midfielder following the clash, questioning why the referee failed to show him a red card.

“It’s just a challenge which I really don’t understand,” Klopp said. “How he can do it, because the ball is far away. The player is full sprint to bring him down without the ball around, for me there is only one colour card.

“I see in your eyes that I am probably the only one who sees it like this. It is dangerous as hell. I don’t want to cause the boy any problems, but he has to calm down. He has to calm down.”

Salah has scored six goals and assisted three in 12 matches across all competitions for Liverpool this season.