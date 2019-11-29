<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool are one of seven clubs to have discussed a move for Kai Havertz, according to Bild.

The report claims that Havertz’s agent has spoken to the Reds while the other clubs contacted include Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Havertz has been in excellent form for Bayer Leverkusen over the past 18 months but has only scored twice in the Bundesliga this season for them.

The 20-year-old has been in demand due to his form and Bayern failed to sign him with a €90million bid in the summer.

Havertz will not be leaving on the cheap and is expected to cost around €130m.

The Germany international isn’t keen on leaving the side in January. The report claims that he wants to play at Euro 2020 and a move to another club could hamper his form for the remainder of the campaign.

However, Havertz is expected to discuss his long-term future soon and the finances are seen as the most important bit.

The attacking midfielder can play in several positions and could remain in Germany if Bayern appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

Jurgen Klopp is also interested in the 20-year-old while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could be a possible destination for the German, according to the report.

Havertz is the next big thing in German football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He would do a decent job at Anfield and provide our midfield with an added creative element.