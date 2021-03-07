



Liverpool have congratulated Steven Gerrard after the Rangers were confirmed Scottish Premiership champions.

Gerrard saw his Rangers side become champions of Scotland for the first time in ten years on Sunday. The Gers won their 55th league title after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United, and Liverpool sent the Scottish side a classy message afterward.

Celtic’s goalless draw with Dundee United on Sunday saw Rangers become Scottish champions.





It is the first time since Rangers’ insolvency that they’ve won the Premiership title, and the title was Gerrard’s first of his career.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account posted a message in response to Rangers’ ‘#Champion55’ post to congratulate their former skipper.

The Reds posted: “Congratulations from all of us at #LFC to Steven Gerrard and his team on winning the Scottish Premier League title.”

Rangers put themselves on the brink of becoming champions on Saturday as they dispatched of St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox