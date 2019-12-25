<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool have been granted permission to wear the golden Club World Cup badge for a single fixture.

The Premier League accepted Liverpool’s application to celebrate their recent success, and Reds stars will sport the FIFA badge on December 29, when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Wolves at Anfield.

Liverpool explained in a statement shortly after their 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Doha that they would be able to wear the badge during Champions League matches.

They added that a formal application process was required for the players to wear the same badge in the Premier League.

Liverpool sent off their application and the Premier League has now granted Klopp’s men permission to sport the badge in a single match, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Reds are yet to receive the one-of-a-kind kit ahead of their final match of 2019.

FIFA introduced golden badges to the Club World Cup in 2007, and Liverpool have become the second time in England since Manchester United to earn the right to wear it.

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day to take on second-place Leicester City.

The Reds are unbeaten so far this campaign, and are ten points ahead of the Foxes, but former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen to close this gap going into 2020.