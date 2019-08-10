<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has vowed to come back stronger after suffering an injury in the club’s Premier League opener against Norwich.

Alisson had to be substituted during the first half of his side’s 4-1 win at Anfield with what appeared to be a calf injury, and ESPN report that the Brazilian was later seen leaving the stadium in a wheelchair.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old could be out of action for four to six weeks.

New signing Adrián came on as a substitute and the Spaniard is now expected to start Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup clash with Chelsea, with Reds boss Jürgen Klopp admitted Alisson’s injury “doesn’t look good”.

“He felt as if something hit him from the back,” Klopp told reporters.

“He will not be ready for Wednesday. He couldn’t carry on. That is not a good sign.

“A tear? Maybe, but you cannot say that without the scan. We will find a solution and move on.

“Adrián is a good goalie. In a situation like this you want someone who played the league. A calm guy who is good with his feet, which is really important for us.

“But we don’t want a situation where just one goalie is fit.”

Writing via his official Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday morning, Alisson thanked the club’s fans for their messages of support.

The £56m signing from Roma made 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last term before going on to play every game for Brazil at this summer’s Copa América.