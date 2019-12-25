<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool were left furious with FIFA’s officiating after their Club World Cup victory over Flamengo.

When Liverpool collected the Club World Cup trophy, they spent some time on the pitch before Jurgen Klopp began to bring the players, who had beaten Flamengo, over to the corner of the Khalifa International Stadium that was reserved for the allocation of 1,500 travelling supporters.

But the Daily Mail says when Klopp tried to go behind the goal and on to the running track to be closer to the fans, FIFA representatives consistently ushered them back and blocked their way.

It left the Liverpool contingent bemused and some branded FIFA’s behaviour “ridiculous”.