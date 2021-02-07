



Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances haven’t been up to standard this season.

Alexander-Arnold has claimed there is no excuses for his below-par showings and has claimed he is committed to rediscovering his best form.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he was asked if he was playing at the top level this season: “Me? No.

“There’s been times this season I felt like I’ve been playing quite well. Recently I’ve been trying to get back into that rhythm I was talking about earlier from a personal point of view.





“It’s been a tough reason in that respect in just trying to find that rhythm and get back into it and just letting things happen naturally. It’s been quite difficult.

“But again there’s no excuses. I want to try to make things happen for the team and perform as well as I can to help us win games and that’s what I’m trying to do.”