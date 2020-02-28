<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to depart the club come the summer, according to The Athletic.

Shaqiri, who signed for Liverpool from Stoke City for a transfer fee of £13.5 million in the summer of 2018, has not played for the club since the middle of January.

The Swiss international has suffered a calf injury, which is taking time to heal. Shaqiri is expected to leave the club come the end of the season. The report also states that midfielder Adam Lallana is set to do the same.





Shaqiri has only made six Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season. In those appearances, Shaqiri has been able to score one goal, which came in the Premier League fixture against Everton at Anfield back in December.

Shaqiri’s future is in doubt, but as Liverpool only spent £13.5 million on the forward, they have certainly got a decent return from him.

A move away would probably be the best thing Shaqiri could do, as it is clear that he would like to play football on a more consistent basis.