Liverpool are potentially the favourites to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, as Chelsea have cooled their interest in the striker, according to The Athletic.

The Reds and the Blues have been linked with Werner in various reports over the recent months.

The word is that Liverpool are prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of £50 million. The German has already stated that he admires the Reds, which does suggest that he is open to a move to Anfield.

Journalist James Pearce reassured Liverpool fans that the clubs interest in the forward has not changed as of late, also.





The news has only got better for the Reds in regards to their pursuit for Werner, as Chelsea have cooled their interest in the forward due to the fact that Liverpool are looking at him. This arguably makes Liverpool the favourites to sign him.

Werner would be a terrific signing, as he is only 23 years old and is still improving. Finding a spot for him in Jurgen Klopp’s XI could be difficult, but then again, there are ways to make it work.

Klopp’s squad needs more depth in attack. There is no denying that Liverpool’s front three do not get rotated enough.

The reality is, Klopp does not have that luxury, as he lacks players such as Werner in reserve. This ultimately means the striker will get plenty of opportunity at Liverpool.