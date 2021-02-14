



Liverpool fans have thrown their full support behind under-fire Reds boss Jurgen Klopp by hanging a heartfelt banner outside of Anfield

The Reds slipped to their third consecutive Premier League defeat on Saturday as Leicester City fought from behind to claim a 3-1 victory at the King Power.

And Liverpool have now fallen 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who still have a match in hand.

Klopp, who has come under increasing pressure as Liverpool’s form has slipped, appeared on the verge of tears as he conceded that the title race is over for the Reds.

The 53-year-old German has also dealt with heartbreak off the field after his mother, Elisabeth, passed away and he was unable to travel to Germany for the funeral.





Liverpool fans have rallied around Klopp as a banner was spotted outside of Anfield with a simple message directed to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“Jurgen Klopp YNWA,” reads the message.

Labour MP Ian Byrne, who is a Reds supporter, shared an image of the banner on social media.

The 48-year-old tweeted: “A message from the Kop to Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

“Our manager through the highs & lows. #Solidarity.”

“He’s the man for us. He’ll get us through this. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was never more appropriate than now,” one fan said.

Someone else posted: “A simple gesture, but one we can all get behind. Hopefully the boss is able to see the message. Great work, all involved.”

While a third tweeted: “To Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool boys, we will rise again just like a phoenix…”