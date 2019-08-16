<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Adrian could be a doubt for Liverpool’s clash with Southampton on Sunday after suffering an injury at the hands of a supporter after the UEFA Super Cup final.

The Reds lifted the continental trophy following a penalty shootout victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea on Wednesday night in Istanbul.

The match finished 2-2 after extra-time, but Liverpool picked up their second piece of silverware this year after Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s decisive spot-kick.

The Spanish ‘keeper started the match in the absence of number one Alisson, who suffered a calf injury in a Premier League curtain-raiser against Norwich last Friday.

Klopp is now sweating on the fitness of Adrian too, who picked up a knock after being kicked by a fan during Liverpool’s Super Cup celebrations.

The German boss told a press conference on Friday: “I don’t understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle. It is swollen but we have to see.

“Apart from that, it was a brilliant night for him.”