Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Adrian could be a doubt for Liverpool’s clash with Southampton on Sunday after suffering an injury at the hands of a supporter after the UEFA Super Cup final.
The Reds lifted the continental trophy following a penalty shootout victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea on Wednesday night in Istanbul.
The match finished 2-2 after extra-time, but Liverpool picked up their second piece of silverware this year after Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s decisive spot-kick.
The Spanish ‘keeper started the match in the absence of number one Alisson, who suffered a calf injury in a Premier League curtain-raiser against Norwich last Friday.
Klopp is now sweating on the fitness of Adrian too, who picked up a knock after being kicked by a fan during Liverpool’s Super Cup celebrations.
The German boss told a press conference on Friday: “I don’t understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle. It is swollen but we have to see.
“Apart from that, it was a brilliant night for him.”