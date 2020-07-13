



Sky Germany report that Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie wants to leave the club with fellow Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and several Premier League clubs interested.





The United States international confirmed earlier that moving to the Premier League would be a dream move, with Sky citing CBS Sport who suggest that Liverpool, Wolves, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in McKennie.

With a contract until 2024, Schalke are in no rush to sell McKennie, but would consider a transfer if they receive an offer around €25 million.