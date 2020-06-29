



Liverpool will not be signing Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, after a report from Sky Sports revealed the 29-year-old does not fit the club’s transfer strategy.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to add players of a younger age who can develop. And with the big Senegalese defender thought to be commanding a fee of at least £50m, the Reds will move onto other targets.

Indeed, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentis has apparently claimed the club would quickly swat away any offers around the £50m mark, instead holding out for closer to £90m. That fee, of course, would be way too much for Liverpool to part ways with for a 29-year-old player.





A number of reports from Italy had surfaced this weekend claiming the Reds were in talks to sign Koulibaly. However, those seem to have been squashed now, leaving the likes of Man City a free run at signing the defender.

The report claims Liverpool will only move for a new defender if Jurgen Klopp decides to move Dejan Lovren on. Even then, it is assumed a younger talent will be brought through the doors.

While the Napoli man is a huge talent and a colossal presence, the fact is, for the price he’s been touted at, is Liverpool wouldn’t be seeing value for money.

He wouldn’t even be guaranteed to start, either. Van Dijk and Gomez are the first choice pairing, while Matip has been reliable.

Liverpool will move onto pastures new then, it seems. Don’t be surprised if Jurgen Klopp pulls something out of the bag this summer, though.