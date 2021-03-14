



Liverpool have put Divock Origi up for sale.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool are inviting offers for Champions League hero Divock Origi who is the club’s second longest-serving player after Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp, looking to raise funds for new signings after a disappointing season, will allow 25-year-old Origi to leave this summer with Belgian having largely fallen out of the first-team picture.





His last start came against Everton on January 31 though he did provide an assist as substitute against Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s regular front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino subsequently restricted his opportunities but he played a key role in their stunning Champions League success in 2019, scoring twice in the famous 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona and then netting in the final against Spurs.