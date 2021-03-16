



Liverpool are ready to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Liverpool will sign at least one attacker even if they miss out on the Champions League spots.

Signing another forward will be the club’s priority this summer.





Liverpool boosted their top-four hopes last night with a victory at Wolves, though now they have a fight on their hands to secure a place in the top four.

The report also claims that Jurgen Klopp is now already putting plans in place for next season with Liverpool’s recruitment team.