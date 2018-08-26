Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is breeding confidence throughout the Liverpool defence, says Andrew Robertson.

Alisson arrived at Anfield for £65 million ($83m/€71m) from Roma last month – a move that established him briefly as the most expensive keeper of all time before Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao.

The 25-year-old made it three clean sheets from as many Premier League games on Saturday, saving brilliantly from Pascal Gross late on to secure a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website, with Alisson’s footwork – most notably an impudent dink over Brighton forward Anthony Knockaert – having also caught the eye.

“He’s a real presence at the back, you can see him coming out for corners and crosses and you’ve seen his wee chip got applause from the crowd, but I’m not sure if the gaffer wants to see that too many times.

“But fair play to him and that’s the confidence he’s playing with and it breeds onto the defence. When we needed him he came alive and palmed it away. Fair play to him so far, he’ll be delighted with three clean sheets and long may it continue.”