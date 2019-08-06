<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has issued warning to Harry Maguire over his move to Manchester United due to the heavy price tag involved.

The former Leicester defender completed his move to Manchester United on Monday with the Red devil breaking the bank to make the England international the most expensive defender in the world, having paid a transfer fee of £85m to break the record fee of £75m Liverpool paid for Van Dijk.

Van Dijk admits that dealing with such amount of transfer fee sometimes is a problem.

When asked about Maguire, he said: “Good luck to him. I can’t say anything about my transfer fee because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change. That’s the market.

“He doesn’t have any influence on that. The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Manchester United.

“It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Personally, I like to put things in perspective.

“Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do ­— we are blessed.

“Liverpool is such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there.”