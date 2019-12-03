<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken aim at Barcelona after forward Lionel Messi claimed the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Messi beat Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk to the award, however, there is no shame in that whatsoever.

There is still a sense that Van Dijk was quite unlucky to not win the award after his stellar form across the 2018-19 season, which included winning the Champions League.

Liverpool did have to overcome Messi’s Barcelona to reach the Champions League final, and Alexander-Arnold was making sure that no one forgot that after the Ballon d’Or was awarded to the Argentine.

The youngster posted an image on Twitter that featured Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexander-Arnold himself, with the caption: “So, it was Barca at home and we got this corner…”

No one will ever forget when Divock Origi converted from the corner and sent Liverpool to the 2019 Champions League final. You just have to love the humour from Alexander-Arnold.