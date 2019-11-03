<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Swiss international Stephane Henchoz has been fired by Sion a day after they went down 3-0 at St Gallen, the Super League club announced on Sunday.

Henchoz, now 45, played in defence for Liverpool, Blackburn and Celtic, took up the post as a coach in May after keeping Neuchatel in the top flight.

The latest reverse for Sion gave left them with four defeats and a draw from their past five league games.

“We took this decision because the results are not what they were earlier in the season,” the club said.

Sion is currently fifth in the 10-team league, 11 points adrift of league leaders Young Boys.