



Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson says they’ve struggled to put winning performances together this season.

Robertson admits a lack of consistency – the Reds have lost as many league games this term as the previous three campaigns put together – explains why they are currently in sixth place.

“This season probably what we’ve struggled with the most is consistency: it’s about putting six, seven, eight games on the bounce where it’s good performances and good results and you’re picking up a number of points.,” he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.





“That’s what ultimately we’ve fallen short on this season and there wouldn’t be a better time to do that than now, the nitty-gritty part of the season where everything is getting a bit tense and you know where you’re going to be.

“If we can put a run together then that will give us the best possible chance to finish where we want to finish.

“We’ve given ourselves a challenge, we’ve given ourselves an uphill battle, but it’s one that we’ll fight for and we need to finish this season off strongly to end up where we want to be next season.”