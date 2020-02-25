<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 on Monday night.

Gini Wijnaldum opened scoring in the 9th minute at Anfield, before Issa Diop headed in for 1-1.

The Hammers then took a shock lead, after Pablo Fornals volleyed past Allison Becker.

However, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane struck, to ensure Liverpool kept up their winning run.





The win saw the Reds open a 22-point gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would be confirmed champions, if they win their next four fixtures against Watford (A), Bournemouth (H), Everton (A) and Crystal Palace (A).

The Palace game will be played on March 21 at Selhurst Park.