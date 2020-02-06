<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Premier League leaders Liverpool have confirmed that 17-year-old attacking midfielder Tom Hill has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Hill made his debut for Liverpool’s Under 18 last August against Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool disclosed this known in a statement on its official website on Thursday.

“Tom Hill has officially signed his first professional deal with Liverpool,” a club statement read.





“The 17-year-old has scored two goals against Blackburn Rovers (Under 18) in his debut last August. Hill, an attacking midfielder from Formby, has been at Liverpool’s Academy since U6 level. He has scored eight goals for the club so far this campaign.

“Hill made his senior debut for the Reds in an away Carabao Cup quarter-final encounter against Aston Villa.”