Premier League champions Manchester City’s hopes of salvaging a point at Anfield and keeping alive their pursuit of leaders Liverpool came to nought on Sunday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat.

They are now farther adrift from Liverpool by nine points and worse of all, they have fallen into an unusual 4th position in the league before the international break, having been leapfrogged by other Liverpool chasers, Leicester City and Chelsea.

Leicester and City are tied on 26 points, eight points behind Liverpool with 34 points. City are on 25 points.

The last time Liverpool and City clashed in January, City won 1-0.

All that appeared to have been swept in the dustbin of history as the Jurgen Klopp boys seized the initiative on Sunday, with Fabinho and Mohamed Salah scoring two goals in less than 14 minutes of the first half.

The irrepressible Sadio Mane added the third goal, six minutes after the resumption of play in the second half. Bernardo Silva scored a consolatory goal for the visitors in the 78th minute.