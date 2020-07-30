Throw-in coach Thomas Grønnemark has signed a new contract with Liverpool.
The Dane has extended his deal for the entirety of the 2020/21 season with the Reds.
Grønnemark said, “I’m happy and proud to announce that I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for the 20/21 season.
“I’m a freelance throw-in coach, and there is great interest from other clubs at the moment.
“Looking forward to help more teams with ‘The Long, Fast and Clever Throw-in’.”
