



Throw-in coach Thomas Grønnemark has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The Dane has extended his deal for the entirety of the 2020/21 season with the Reds.

Grønnemark said, “I’m happy and proud to announce that I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for the 20/21 season.





“I’m a freelance throw-in coach, and there is great interest from other clubs at the moment.

“Looking forward to help more teams with ‘The Long, Fast and Clever Throw-in’.”