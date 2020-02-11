<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze could be a summer transfer target for European top clubs once again following the revelation from French football.

French football magazine revealed that premier league leader Liverpool had a €35 million bid turned down by Villareal in January because it was way below the valuation of the player.

Chukwueze was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea but the move never materilised and another reports has suggested that the premier league giants will be back for the Nigerian winger who has been likened to Dutch legend Arjen Robben.





Meanwhile the 2019 kopa trophy and European golden boy award nominee has a €63 million release clause in the contract he signed last summer contract and Villareal will only do business for something close to that fee according to reports.

The 21 year old enjoyed a very good 2019, winning the Nigerian young player of year award and Bronze medal with the Super Eagles at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.