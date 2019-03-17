



Liverpool can go back to the top of the Premier League table if they beat Fulham this afternoon. With Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to take a two-point lead ahead of the international break.

However, the manager played down the importance of going back into first, saying: “Psychologically we didn’t struggle because we are not ahead of them anymore and it doesn’t change.

“Being ahead of City is not that important but we have a game at the weekend and we want to win that game.

“Obviously we are then ahead but it doesn’t mean a lot. The game in hand for City is (Manchester) United, for sure not an easy one, but it is not decided at the weekend because of that.”

Scott Parker is yet to win a game as caretaker manager of Fulham, and he knows his side faces another big test against potential Premier League winners.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge. Liverpool is a team that is fighting at the right end, in terms of fighting for the championship,” he said. “They’re a team full of individual quality and are up there with the world’s best.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the trip with an ankle injury sustained in the midweek Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

It means Fabinho will come back into the side, having initially been rested for the Champions League tie, while Naby Keita will be assessed after missing the trip to Germany with a minor injury.