



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has declared that the team must finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently sixth on the league table and will be facing a difficult battle to beat Chelsea and West Ham for the 4th place position.

However, Klopp, whose team early this week crashed out of the Champions League after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid, will be hoping to make a return to Europe next season.

“We have to.





“We love this competition and for other reasons, it is very important we are back in it.

“It doesn’t make it any easier as these two or three games we would have easily fit into our schedule.

“We can now concentrate on the Premier League and we will.

“Monday night [against] Leeds is the next challenge; leading in all physical stats in the league are Leeds so we will have to work our socks off to get anything and that’s what we will try to prepare.”