Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot rule out buying in January to ease their injury crisis.

Klopp has seen three of his first choice back line sidelined – and two of them in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez most likely for the rest of the season.

“We will see. I don’t know what we can do in January,” he said when asked if he will try to land a centre-half.





“That we look for solutions in the transfer market – that is clear. But in the moment we have the situation we have.”

That situation has been exacerbated by the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Klopp revealing he has not yet returned to training following a calf injury.