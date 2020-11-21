Jurgen Klopp said Monday that he has been blown away by the standards Liverpool have set at the start of their Premier League title defence after coming from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot rule out buying in January to ease their injury crisis.

Klopp has seen three of his first choice back line sidelined – and two of them in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez most likely for the rest of the season.

“We will see. I don’t know what we can do in January,” he said when asked if he will try to land a centre-half.


“That we look for solutions in the transfer market – that is clear. But in the moment we have the situation we have.”

That situation has been exacerbated by the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Klopp revealing he has not yet returned to training following a calf injury.

