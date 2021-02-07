



Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has blamed his boys for not playing according to his plans against Manchester City, saying they surrendered too early.

Liverpool lost 1-4 to the dreaded Pep Guardiola’s boys in one of the matches played on Sunday in the English Premier League.

“We gave them too much opportunity. They scored that goal, we scored the equaliser. We were good again but then made two massive mistakes that are clear. At 3-1 down at this level, it is tough to take, and then Foden with a genius situation for the fourth goal.

“If we play football as we did for a long time tonight then we will win football games, 100%.”





On Alisson’s errors: “It is true as well we did not give him a lot of options, especially the first one. Second yeah, he just mishit the ball, maybe he had cold feet, it sounds funny but don’t know the situation. He has saved our lives many times, no doubt about that, tonight he made mistakes.”

“Big part of the game was a brilliant game from my side. I really liked it.

“First half played really good football. In the second half, City changed the system slightly. A little adaptation and we would be in the game again but in the start of the second half we did not give enough options to play and gave the first goal away.