



Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp excited the Club finally gets their hand on the first premier league title in over 30 years.

Kloop’s men were confimed champions for the 2019 – 2020 season following Chelsea’s 2- 1 over Manchester City at Stanford Bridge on Thursday.

The victory for Chelsea means Liverpool hold a 26 points lead of Pep Guadiola’s s side and rendered remaining seven games as dead rubber.

Speaking after the title confirmation, Klopp who led the club to their 6th UEFA Champions league title last season, said he’s short of words and don’t know how to describe the moment.





“This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this!”

“It’s very important to celebrate because these moments are unforgettable,” said Klopp. “We have pictures from the season and now we have pictures of the celebrations and we will create pictures in the future with the parade with our supporters.

“The boys have time together tonight. It’s difficult out there still for a lot of people but tonight we couldn’t hold back, we had to come together. He said.

Next for Jugen Klopp and his boy is a trip to the home of former champions, Manchester City and Liverpool will be aiming to continue their dominance over the Cytizens.