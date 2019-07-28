<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in the services of former Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery who is a free agent this summer.

Ribery was released by Bayern Munich at the end of last season alongside with Arjen Robben, Klopp has been a huge fan of the Ribery when he was still a Dortmund manager and he is keen on working with the France international.

L’Equipe says Klopp was keen to bring Ribery to Anfield this summer, but only if there were attacking departures at Liverpool.

The 36-year-old Frenchman is still without a club following his release from Bayern Munich, but he has been keeping fit while working with personal trainers.

Daniel Sturridge has left on a free transfer, but his place in the squad has effectively been taken by teenage forward Rhian Brewster, Ribery would be brought in if Liverpool witness any departure in the attack.