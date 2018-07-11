Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended goalkeeper Loris Karius after another mistake – this time in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere.

The 25-year-old German spilled a free-kick that allowed the hosts to score in Liverpool’s 3-2 win at Prenton Park.

Karius was at fault for two goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but it was later revealed he had concussion.

“Mistakes will happen; I don’t like it, he doesn’t like it,” said Klopp.

Klopp said Karius “could” have saved the shot, but that it was “not easy to deal with”.

“Let’s carry on and make the best of all these situations by learning from them,” said Klopp.

The German added that Karius will continue to be criticised until “he has a few fantastic games”.

Liverpool had led 3-0 at half-time after goals from Rafael Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana, before Jonny Smith and Amadou Soukouna hit back for Tranmere.