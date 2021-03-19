



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side is improving as a defensive unit in recent weeks.

The Reds have struggled with an injury crisis at the back this term, losing Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term problems.

Even midfielders who filled in at the back such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson had various injury issues this term.

With the likes of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak arriving in January and settling, the Reds looked more assured in defence.

They had back to back wins and clean sheets against RB Leipzig and Wolves in all competitions.

Klopp told the club’s website: “The season is completely different than we obviously expected before the season.





“Nothing is anymore like it was then. That’s not a problem. We knew one is the idea and the other thing is the reality. It’s what we have to do.

“We have to show up in each game, we have to fight with all we have for the result, for this one result – only for this one result. And then in the end we will see where it leads us.

“I think the Champions League game [against Leipzig] was just a good example. We played a good game, a really good game against a strong opponent, but the most pleasing part was how we defended together. Everybody was involved in that – and tonight again. And that was the key.

“That we scored a goal obviously helped as well but that we got a clean sheet again was about the whole team defending and I’m really happy about that.”