



Liverpool manager admits his side will not close the gap on title favourites Manchester City following their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Reds are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City having played two games more than the Citizens.

Alisson’s mistake, when he raced out of his goal and collided with Ozan Kabak, allowed Jamie Vardy to put Leicester ahead with nine minutes left.

James Maddison’s free-kick had levelled just three minutes earlier after Mo Salah gave Liverpool a second-half lead.

Harvey Barnes made it 3-1 with five minutes remaining – lifting Leicester into second – and Klopp conceded the title.

“I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest,” Klopp said after the game.





“We have to win football games and big parts of our football was today again really, really good. We have to do it consistently.

“We have to avoid mistakes, we have to avoid misunderstandings. We cannot avoid mistakes of VAR or stuff like this, but all the rest that is in our hands we have to avoid.

“Today, in two situations we didn’t do that and that’s why they could score two goals. The rest of the football game is really good. Yes, if you win football games maybe you could score today more goals, but that’s the steps you have to make. First, you have to perform again; the result is always massively related to the performance.

“And we were good enough to win the game for a long, long period in the game, but not until the end because of a couple of things.”