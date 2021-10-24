Liverpool boss aiming to silence full Old Trafford

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is aiming to silence a full Old Trafford today against Manchester United.

Klopp’s only win at Old Trafford came last season when it was an empty stadium.

But the ground will be jumping this time, particularly as a Liverpool title triumph this season would see them equal United’s all-time record of 20.

“Sometimes I couldn’t even understand my thoughts it was that loud. It was absolutely incredible,” admits Klopp.

“The atmosphere is always a massive thing for United at Old Trafford — but it’s all about the game as well.

“Obviously our job is to be really good there. To play the best-possible football we can and ignore or even use the crowd.

“Our away fans will be there as well. I will never moan about having to play an away game at Old Trafford.”