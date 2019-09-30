<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool believe the Football Association are responsible for the fact they fielded an ineligible player in the Carabao Cup last week.

Jürgen Klopp’s side face possible expulsion from the competition after Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella came on as a substitute in the second half of their 2-0 win away at MK Dons.

According to the c, the Anfield outfit say they applied for an international transfer certificate when Chirivella returned from a loan spell at Extremadura last summer, but the 22-year-old had not received clearance when he came off the bench at Stadium MK.

The club claim they first sought clearance for the Spaniard back in July and are blaming the FA for an administrative oversight.

The standard EFL punishment for fielding an ineligible player is expulsion from the competition but the Reds are reportedly hoping the mitigating circumstances in this case will see them handed a lesser sanction.

The FA are said to be helping the EFL with their investigation and if Liverpool aren’t expelled, they could face a fine or just a written warning instead.