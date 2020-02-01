<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with their 20th straight home league victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a controversial lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s low shot from outside the area just after half-time and doubled their lead on the hour through Jordan Henderson’s close-range effort.





Henderson then teed up Salah to chip after Alisson’s precise long pass, before Firmino’s unselfish assist set up Salah for his second at the end.

The result puts Liverpool 22 points clear with second-placed Manchester City playing Tottenham on Sunday.

The 20th straight home league victory equals the record set by City.