Liverpool maintained their firm grip on Premier League chase as they defeated an uninspiring Manchester United’s team on Sunday.





Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring and Mo Salah compounded United’s woes after Alisson released the Egyptian who raced through and neatly finishes past De Gea in the 93rd minute of the encounter.