Liverpool won their first FA Youth Cup in 12 years with a 5-3 penalty-shootout victory over Manchester City.

Paul Glatzel struck the winning penalty after City’s Cole Palmer became the only player to fail from the spot by hitting the crossbar.

In normal time City were on course for victory thanks to Spain youth international Nabil Touaizi’s strike.

But ex-City academy striker Bobby Duncan struck an 86th-minute equaliser to send the game to extra-time.

It was the 32nd goal of the season for the 17-year-old cousin of ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who has formed a prolific strike partnership with Glatzel.

Duncan left City for around £200,000 in 2018 after seven years in acrimonious circumstances, having refused to sign a new contract in order to secure a move back to his home town.

City senior boss Pep Guardiola watched the game before his side continue their battle with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for the Premier League title.