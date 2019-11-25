<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly tracking Nigerian-born Wolves youngster Owen Otasowie.

But they face competition from the continent for the centre-back, with PSG and Schalke also interested in the 18-year-old.

Otasowie, who can also play in midfield, is out of contract in the summer and would be available for training compensation.

And Liverpool and Arsenal are both monitoring his progress at Wolves as they look to build for the future, according to the Sun .

The publication says youngster Otasowie caught the eye of Ligue 1 leaders Paris-Saint Germain when he played against them for Wolves under-23s in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League International Cup last week.

Otasowie looked commanding in defence and assured in possession against Paris-Saint Germain, and impressed in one-on-one situations, with some fans on Twitter hailing the youngster as their man of the match.

He is also being tracked by Bundesliga club Schalke, who are managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner and are renowned for giving young players opportunities.

Otasowie has represented USA under-18s and is eligible to play for England and Nigeria, but is yet to decide where his international future lies.

He joined Wolves U23s from the club’s U18 squad in July and has so far played just 86 minutes across four games in Premier League 2.

However, he is highly rated and has started to clock up more time on the pitch in recent weeks, playing the full 90 minutes in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Blackpool in the EFL Trophy.

Otasowie played as a defensive midfielder in that game, showing his versatility.

He has previously also been linked with interest from Juvenuts and Ajax.