



Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping an eye on Leeds United winger Raphinha after his quick impact in the Premier League.

Raphinha has been something of a revelation for Leeds since joining them from Rennes in October. The winger has quickly established himself as an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

So far, Raphinha has four goals and four assists from his first 17 Premier League appearances, 14 of which have been starts.

His form is already alerting a number of big clubs. For example, Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with the winger.

However, there is also interest in him from mainland Europe. According to Don Balon, Raphinha is also on Barcelona’s wishlist.





The La Liga giants are said to have “crept in” to the race to sign him. Liverpool are also mentioned as a potential suitor, as are fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

Barcelona are apparently “very attentive” to his situation, though. It is claimed that Leeds could sell if they can double their money on the player.

The West Yorkshire outfit paid €20m to land him from Rennes. To consider a sale, they are holding out for around €40m.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2024, so Leeds have a strong negotiating position. However, they may be powerless to keep him if a huge offer comes in.