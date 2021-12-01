Liverpool on alert as Wolves ‘slash £32 million off Adama Traore’s price’

Liverpool are on high alert after Wolves have slashed their asking price for Spanish winger Adama Traore.

The Reds were keen to try and land the winger over the summer, but Bruno Lage’s side demanded a fee of £50million for his services.

However, Jurgen Klopp could swoop back in over the winter transfer window with Wolves reportedly ready to offload Traore.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have slashed his Traore’s asking price to around £20 million but could be willing to sell for as little as £18million.

Wolves are reportedly strapped for cash and would need to sell before buying more players.

Traore has been a peripheral figure for Wolves this season, and he has only started seven of their last 14 games.

And the Spaniard has failed to make the starting side in any of Wolves’ last four Premier League fixtures.

However, Klopp is keen to bolster his frontline, and the German is looking for a player who would be deadly on the counter-attack.