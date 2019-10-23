<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool are planning a swoop for Jadon Sancho in the summer of 2020, Dietmar Hamann claims he has been told by those in the know.

When he does eventually leave Borussia Dortmund, there will be a whole host of teams clamouring for his signature, with Manchester City surely wanting to use his history with the club as a way in.

Former Anfield star Didi Hamann, however, believes Premier League leaders Liverpool are tracking Sancho and will be looking to be at the front of the queue next summer.

As their draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon proved, Liverpool are still very much reliant on Mohamed Salah whose mercurial talents are vital to the club’s chances of ending their three-decade wait to win the Premier League title.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to see where Sancho fits in as things stand as the English international is a natural right-winger. Adding to that, Sancho is on £190,000/week which would be an issue for Liverpool’s wage structure.

While there is no doubt that Liverpool will be tracking him, signing him is not as straightforward as some fans think it might be.