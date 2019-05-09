Liverpool completed one of the greatest comebacks in football history, beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool have received 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final.

The showpiece match will be played at Atletico Madrid’s 67,830-capacity Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, June 1st.

Liverpool announced the top-priced tickets will cost £513 while around 3,200 category four tickets will be available for £60.

The Reds reached their second consecutive final after overturning a 3-0 deficit in the first leg to humiliate Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

