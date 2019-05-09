Liverpool have received 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final.
The showpiece match will be played at Atletico Madrid’s 67,830-capacity Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, June 1st.
Liverpool announced the top-priced tickets will cost £513 while around 3,200 category four tickets will be available for £60.
The Reds reached their second consecutive final after overturning a 3-0 deficit in the first leg to humiliate Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]