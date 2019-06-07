<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lionel Scaloni hopes Lionel Messi can just produce “what he does every Sunday” as Argentina target success at the Copa America.

Argentina will face Nicaragua on Friday in their final friendly before their Copa campaign begins against Colombia on June 15.

Messi is still bidding to win his first senior title with Argentina, and his performances for the national team have often been criticised.

Scaloni believes his nation can be successful as a team, if Messi can deliver what he does regularly for Barcelona.

“If we have a good performance as a team and, in addition, Messi does what he does every Sunday, we will surely do well,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

Scaloni named Messi, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero and River Plate forward Matias Suarez to lead his attack against Nicaragua.

The former Argentina international hailed his side’s attacking talent, saying: “We know we have pure dynamite up there.

“So, if we are solid, we will have many possibilities.”