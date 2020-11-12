



Lionel Messi’s representative has denied the latest speculation linking the Argentine star away from the Camp Nou outfit.

Messi’s father has debunked all rumors linking his son with a move to Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Messi is free to negotiate for a move in January as his contract expires at the end of the current season, though he made the headlines in the summer with the Barcelona star opting for a move out of Spain.





Messi openly showed his disgruntle with Barcelona board spearheaded by Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The report in ESPN claims that PSG was in talks with the attacking midfielder over a move next summer, something which Jorge Messi quickly shot down. “Stop inventing [stories],”

Jorge Messi wrote on Twitter alongside the alleged links, as well as a “fake news” hashtag.

Messi is tipped to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before he hangs his boot and call it quit in the game that gave him so much fame and recognition.